Emerson introduces uninterrupted power supply technology with compact footprint

Emerson has launched the SolaHD SDU AC-B Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), which combines a compact footprint with a wide operation temperature range, plus offers optional network communications supporting all major industrial protocols. Built rugged for harsh and hazardous locations, the UPS bridges power failures during outages to allow for safe shutdowns of machinery. It also mitigates power quality issues that adversely affect critical loads, therefore minimizing work interruptions, long restart cycles and the loss of data at the point of use.

Industrial engineers are facing increasing pressure to find additional space for components on DIN rails within control panels and enclosures, and in OEM machinery such as fabrication tools, robotics and CNC machines. The SolaHD SDU AC-B measures only 4.87 x 11.1 x 4.81 in. (HxWxD), saving space while protecting against all types of power problems in critical applications that cannot afford downtime.

Heat is the enemy of UPS batteries, especially in non-climate-controlled environments where elevated temperatures will shorten battery service life. The SolaHD SDU AC-B features a high heat, field replaceable battery rated from 32° to 122°F (0° to 50° C) that is thermally isolated from internal heat generating elements of the UPS.

As an option, the SolaHD SDU AC-B has an integrated communication port that supports both active and passive modules. Installing an active module is suitable for both general purpose and for high-end applications with large I/O data transfer, fast network cycles and synchronization demands communicating on either EtherNet/IP, Modbus, Profinet or EtherCAT network protocols. Installing a passive module enables control of two relays. In addition, web monitoring is standard on the SolaHD SDU AC-B that remotely displays UPS status, alerts, SMS notification and a historical log.

The UPS also features a rugged metal housing, along with a conformal coated PCB for corrosion resistance.