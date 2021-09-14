Energean selects Halliburton for drilling campaign offshore Israel

Halliburton has been awarded an integrated services contract to execute a three- to five-well drilling and completions campaign for Energean. The work follows a successful four well offshore drilling campaign that Halliburton previously executed in the Karish and Karish North gas fields.

Halliburton will collaborate with Energean to deliver exploration, appraisal and development wells offshore Israel. The contract is for three firm and two optional wells to deliver all services including project management, directional drilling, drill bits, drilling fluids, cementing, solids control, wireline, slickline, completions, production enhancement and subsea services.

Key technologies deployed include the StrataXaminer wireline logging solution that helps operators acquire more accurate well data and better evaluate production potential, the 7 3/8” Dash electrohydraulic subsea safety system, and iCruise Intelligent Rotary Steerable System to deliver faster and more accurate wells.

“We are excited to build on our strong relationship with Energean and honored to once again be selected to deliver integrated project management services that maximize the value of their offshore Mediterranean wells,” said Ahmed Kenawi, Senior VP of Europe, Eurasia and Sub-Saharan Africa Region at Halliburton. “This campaign will deliver a fully integrated solution using our Halliburton 4.0 digital platform and drilling technologies to optimize well delivery.”