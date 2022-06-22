Energean to exercise option with Stena Drilling for two wells offshore Israel

Energean announced that it has exercised options to drill two further wells offshore Israel with Stena Drilling’s Stena IceMAX drillship.

The first well will target the Hermes prospect, located in Block 31, and is expected to spud in August 2022. The primary target is the Tamar A sands. Hermes forms one segment of a larger cluster of structures similar to how the Athena discovery is one segment of the Olympus Area. The target for the second well is still under consideration and is largely contingent on the results of the Hermes well.

”The exercise of these options, will help us to reach our target to double our Israel gas resource base in order to also export to the broader region of the Eastern Mediterranean and beyond,” said Mathios Rigas, Energean CEO.