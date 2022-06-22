Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Energean to exercise option with Stena Drilling for two wells offshore Israel

Jun 22, 2022
0 164 1 minute read
The Stena IceMAX drillship (Source: Stena Drilling)

Energean announced that it has exercised options to drill two further wells offshore Israel with Stena Drilling’s Stena IceMAX drillship.

The first well will target the Hermes prospect, located in Block 31, and is expected to spud in August 2022. The primary target is the Tamar A sands. Hermes forms one segment of a larger cluster of structures similar to how the Athena discovery is one segment of the Olympus Area. The target for the second well is still under consideration and is largely contingent on the results of the Hermes well.

”The exercise of these options, will help us to reach our target to double our Israel gas resource base in order to also export to the broader region of the Eastern Mediterranean and beyond,” said Mathios Rigas, Energean CEO.

Jun 22, 2022
0 164 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

IADC, IOGP collaborate to address human factors, improve BOP performance

Dec 10, 2014

Anadarko fast-tracks development, implementation of real-time data analytics system to optimize drilling process

Mar 14, 2018

ADES completes acquisition of drilling operations from Weatherford in Kuwait

Nov 5, 2018

Slightly lower super-spec rig dayrates and rig count stability for 2019

May 20, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button