Eni makes new gas discovery in the Mediterranean Sea offshore Egypt

Eni, BP and Total have successfully drilled the first exploration well in the North El Hammad license, in the conventional Egyptian waters of the Nile Delta, on the Bashrush prospect.

The new discovery is located in 22 m of water depth, 11 km from the coast and 12 km northwest from the Nooros field and about 1 km west of the Baltim South West field, both already in production.

The well discovered a single 152 m thick gas column within the Messinian age sandstones of the Abu Madi formation with excellent petrophysical properties. The well will be tested for production.

The discovery of Bashrush demonstrates the significant gas and condensate potential of the Messinian formations in this sector of the Egyptian Offshore shallow waters. The discovery of Bashrush further extends to the west the gas potential of the Abu Madi formation reservoirs discovered and produced from the so-called “Great Nooros Area”.

Eni, together with its partners BP and Total, in coordination with the Egyptian Petroleum Sector, will begin screening the development options of this new discovery, with the aim of “fast tracking” production through synergies with the area’s existing infrastructures.

In parallel with the development activities associated with this new discovery, Eni will continue to explore the “Great Nooros Area” this year with the drilling of another exploration well called Nidoco NW-1 DIR, located in the Abu Madi West concession.

In the North El Hammad concession, which is in participation with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), Eni, through its affiliate IEOC, holds 37.5% interest and the role of operator. Of the contractor interest, BP holds 37.5% and Total holds 25%.

The 2020 equity production of IEOC is in the range of 280,000 BOE/day.