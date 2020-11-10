Ensign’s Robert H. “Bob” Geddes named 2021 IADC Chairman

By Jay Stracke, Editorial Coordinator

The IADC Board of Directors has elected Robert H. “Bob” Geddes, President and CEO of Ensign Energy Services, as the association’s 2021 Chairman. Mr Geddes has served as President and CEO of Ensign since 2007. Previously, he served as Vice President of Canadian Drilling from 1999 to 2004 and the President of Canadian Operations from 2004 to 2006. Mr Geddes is a past Chairman of the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta. He is a graduate of the University of Alberta, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.

Other IADC officers elected were:

Vice Chairman: Jeremy Thigpen, Transocean

Secretary/Treasurer: Scott McReaken, Northern Drilling Group

North America Onshore: Scott McKee, Cactus Drilling Company

Offshore: Brian Woodward, Noble Corp

International Onshore: Jim Tolsma, Parker Drilling

Drilling Services: Robin Macmillan, Robin Macmillan LLC