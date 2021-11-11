Enteq Technologies reports successful initial field trials for directional drilling tool

Enteq Technologies, an energy services technology and equipment supplier, announced successful results of initial downhole and system testing of the SABER Tool, an alternative to traditional rotary steerable systems (RSS) for directional drilling. Testing included downhole qualification in a live drilling environment, as well as system testing exposing the tool to a range of dynamic scenarios to assess the efficacy of its innovative control system and mechanics.

The SABER Tool, launched in February this year, is an evolution of the proof of concept, tested by Shell and licensed to Enteq, representing a step-change in directional drilling technology. The Enteq team, which has expanded rapidly in response to its product development and global growth ambitions, has re-engineered the concept resulting in a mechanically simple, plain collar and compact design that promises excellent control and new levels of reliability.

The tool underwent downhole and system testing to verify its ability to hold its directional tool face stationary under varying, dynamic downhole conditions. Performing to its design scope, results demonstrate that its unique simplified control system, works to successfully hold the geostationary platform.

Commenting on the development and testing, Neil Bird, VP Advanced Drilling Systems, Enteq Technologies said: “We are excited by the performance of the SABER tool during testing. There are many ways that RSS tools work to hold geo-stationary platforms – what sets SABER apart is its simplification and elegance. Furthermore, the way this is implemented means that the electronics are isolated from the industry challenge of torsional vibration resulting in reduced failures,” said Neil Bird, VP Advanced Drilling Systems at Enteq Technologies. “These results work to re-affirm our overall aim of creating a tool capable of working in the harshest conditions while enabling us to create a commercially viable product.”

Other findings from testing reveal that the SABER Tool also comfortably exceeds the initial requirements tool face control benchmark, alongside confirmation of sufficient sideforce at-bit, operating in-line with performance specifications.

Enteq will be sharing the results of ongoing field-trials at ADIPEC in November.