Enteq Upstream hires rotary steerable veteran Neil Bird

Enteq Upstream, an oilfield services technology and equipment supplier, has named Neil Bird as Rotary Steerable System (RSS) Product Director, ahead of the company’s launch of a new line of RSS tools.

Based in Houston, Mr Bird will be responsible for the tool’s development and commercialization, with immediate priorities being static testing and field trials over the coming months. He brings more than 25 years’ operational experience in RSS and directional drilling, including tenures at Baker Hughes and Weatherford, and an international perspective from time spent in the US, UK and Middle East.

Mr Bird will oversee an engineering team with combined experience of more than 150 years in RSS and directional drilling technology, which has re-engineered and optimized an alternative directional drilling design originally licensed by Enteq from Shell in 2019.

“When I first began talking to Enteq about this role, I was skeptical. Here was a company not currently active in the RSS market, and with a concept that takes a fundamentally different approach to traditional RSS and directional drilling tools. However, on closer examination, it became clear this is an incredibly exciting project to be part of. Not only was I convinced by the management team that this was a company with ambition and momentum, I was also encouraged by Enteq’s operational and engineering track record for downhole solutions, and reputation as a trusted independent supplier,” Mr Bird said.

“We are delighted to welcome Neil on board at this stage of our evolution as a company. We know we have something special here, and Neil and his team are the right people to build that out into something that represents a real step-change in the market, at a time where unconventional plays make directional drilling more complex and competitive than ever,” said Martin Perry, Founder and CEO of Enteq.