Equinor and Aker BP agree on way forward for Krafla, Fulla and North of Alvheim

Equinor is the operator of the Krafla license and Aker BP is the operator of the NOA and the Fulla licenses.

The area consists of many licenses and complex reservoirs that contain several oil and gas discoveries with total recoverable resources estimated at more than 500 million BOE, with further exploration and appraisal potential identified.

The contemplated development concept for the area consists of a processing platform in south operated by Aker BP and an unmanned processing platform in north operated by Equinor with possibilities to several satellite platforms and tiebacks to cover the various discoveries.

Developing these resources will have a significant effect on the supplier industry when it comes to engineering, development and the operational phase.

The area is located between Oseberg and Alvheim in the North Sea.

The partners in the licenses are Equinor, Aker BP and LOTOS Exploration and Production Norge AS.