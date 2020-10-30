Equinor and BP Canada make two oil discoveries offshore Canada

The two wells at the Cappahayden and Cambriol prospects, drilled this summer in the Flemish Pass Basin, have proven the presence of hydrocarbons; however, it is too early to provide specific information on volumes.

“We are pleased to have made two discoveries offshore Newfoundland. The results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who have executed a safe campaign with positive results – particularly considering the unique challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Paul McCafferty, Equinor’s Senior Vice President for International Offshore Exploration.

The wells, drilled by the Transocean Barents semisubmersible drilling rig, are located approximately 500 km east of St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Cappahayden well has a water depth of about 1,000 m and the Cambriol well has a depth of 600 m. Equinor was the operator for the wells.

As part of the 2020 exploration campaign, Equinor has also drilled a top-hole at the Sitka prospect.