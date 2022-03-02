Equinor announces changes to Corporate Executive Committee

Mr Tungesvik currently serves as Senior Vice President for Project Development in the Projects, Drilling and Procurement business area at Equinor. From August to year-end 2020, he was acting Executive Vice President for the then business area Technology, Projects development, Drilling and Well. Mr Tungesvik joined the company in 1985. He holds a master’s degree in petroleum technology from the University of Stavanger and a master’s degree in strategic leadership from BI Norwegian Business School.

Mr Stenerud joined Equinor in 2008 and currently holds the position as Vice President for global employee relations in the corporate People and Organisation staff function. He previously led People and Organization function in Development and Production International (2018-21) and Development and Production Norway (2014-18). Before his international career in Human Relations, Mr Stenerud was an officer in the Royal Norwegian Air Force and graduated from the Norwegian Air Force Academy in 1994.