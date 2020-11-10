Equinor awards drilling, well services contracts for Bacalhau project in Brazil

Equinor has awarded drilling and well services contracts to Baker Hughes, Halliburton and Schlumberger on the Bacalhau field in Brazil. The three contracts have an estimated total value of $455 million. They are each scheduled to last four years with two two-year options.

“These awards build further on our positive cooperation experience with the three selected suppliers in our projects worldwide. They will be essential to ensuring safe and efficiency drilling and well operations on the Bacalhau field,” said Peggy Krantz-Underland, Chief Procurement Officer at Equinor.

The contract awarded to Baker Hughes covers drilling services and completion. Halliburton’s scope of work will include intervention services and liner hanger, while Schlumberger will deliver wireline services. Equinor said it is maturing the Bacalhau project towards a final investment decision in 2021.

Equinor is the operator of the Bacalhau project and holds a 40% ownership stake. ExxonMobil (40% ownership), and Petrogal Brazil (20%) are co-owners of the project.