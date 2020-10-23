Lars Christian Bacher resigns as Equinor CFO

Lars Christian Bacher has resigned from his position as Executive Vice President and CFO at Equinor, effective 1 November 2020. Mr Bacher will remain employed with the company until 31 May 2021.

Svein Skeie will take over as Acting Executive Vice President and CFO, and by virtue of this position he will also join Equinor’s corporate executive committee, reporting to the company’s CEO.

Mr Bacher joined Equinor in 1991 and held a number of leadership positions, including stints as Offshore Installation Manager on the Norne and Statfjord fields on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and as Senior Vice President and Country Manager for Equinor’s Canadian operations. He has been CFO since 1 August 2018. Mr Skeie currently serves as Senior Vice President for CFO Performance Management and Control.