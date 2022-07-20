NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Equinor exercises option on Odfjell Drilling semisubmersible

The Deepsea Stavanger semisubmersible. (Source: Odfjell Drilling)

Equinor has exercised an option on Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Stavanger semisubmersible under the contract that originally started in May 2021. Following this addition, the Deepsea Stavanger now has eight remaining wells to be drilled, which are expected to occupy the rig into Q3 2023.

Odfjell Drilling said in a statement that the day rate is similar to the current contract up to 1 May 2023 from which time there is an increase if certain CO2 targets have been achieved. A notable performance incentive rate in addition shall apply when wells are delivered safely and ahead of target. Integrated services are provided through the contract and compensated separately.

