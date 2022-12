Equinor has exercised its priced options for Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Atlantic semisubmersible to drill five additional wells on the Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 development as part fo a contract that began in November 2020.

The five wells are anticipated to take approximately 190 days with an approximate value of $64 million and extends the Deepsea Atlantic’s firm backlog into Q1 2024.