NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Equinor exercises six-well option on Odfjell Drilling semisubmersible

May 16, 2022
0 146 Less than a minute

Equinor has exercised an option on Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Stavanger semisubmersible, under a contract entered into by both companies in May 2021. Following this addition, the Deepsea Stavanger will drill six new wells, keeping the rig working into Q1 2023.

Odfjell Drilling said in a statement that the day rate is similar to the current contract, and a “notable” performance incentive rate will be applied when wells are delivered safely and ahead of target. Integrated services are provided through the contract and compensated separately.

May 16, 2022
0 146 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Preemptive, tailored planning key to well control risk management

Apr 9, 2014

Wayne Christian, RCC Chairman, votes no on proration, provides regulatory relief to industry

May 5, 2020

KCA Deutag secures $150 million of land drilling contracts in Oman, spuds first well in Kuwait

Oct 12, 2020

Rice University develops nanotracer tester to evaluate well connectivity

Feb 24, 2014

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button