Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Equinor extends Transocean semisubmersible for nine wells offshore Norway

Jun 6, 2022
0 212 Less than a minute

Transocean announced that Equinor has awarded an additional nine wells plus two, one-well options to the contract for the harsh environment semisubmersible Transocean Spitsbergen for work offshore NorwayThe firm part of the contract extension, with an estimated backlog of $181 million, is expected to begin in October 2023 and conclude in April 2025.

The estimated firm backlog excludes revenue associated with performance incentives, additional services, and option periods provided for in the contract.

Jun 6, 2022
0 212 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Offshore rig utilization continues upward trend, but not all regions seeing bumps in dayrates yet

Nov 3, 2021

Oil discovery in the US Gulf of Mexico

Apr 6, 2020

Permian Token brings the blockchain to the oil and gas sector

Nov 29, 2018

Drilling costs at top of economic factors for geothermal projects

Apr 29, 2013

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button