Equinor extends Transocean semisubmersible for nine wells offshore Norway

Transocean announced that Equinor has awarded an additional nine wells plus two, one-well options to the contract for the harsh environment semisubmersible Transocean Spitsbergen for work offshore Norway. The firm part of the contract extension, with an estimated backlog of $181 million, is expected to begin in October 2023 and conclude in April 2025.

The estimated firm backlog excludes revenue associated with performance incentives, additional services, and option periods provided for in the contract.