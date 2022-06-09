Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Equinor makes new discovery in the Barents Sea

Jun 9, 2022
The Johan Castberg hull arrived at Stord this spring and will be in production in the Barents Sea in 2024. (Source: Joseph Lynch/Equinor)

Shortly after the Snøfonn North discovery near the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea, Equinor announced another discovery in the area, at Skavl Stø, exploration well 7220/8-3.

The well was drilled five km south-southeast of discovery well 7220/8-1 on the Johan Castberg field, 210 km northwest of Hammerfest.

Equinor is the operator of production license 532. The size of the discovery is preliminarily estimated at between 5-10 million BOE. Together with the other licensees, Vår Energi and Petoro, Equinor will consider tying the discovery into the Johan Castberg field.

“The drilling operation was safely and efficiently performed. The new discovery and information will be viewed in the light of other discoveries in the area, and together with our partners we will consider further development of the area,” said Kristin Westvik, Equinor’s Senior V&P for Exploration and Production North.

