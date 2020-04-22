Equinor makes planned change to leadership of Exploration

Tore Løseth has been appointed acting Executive Vice President of Exploration and will join the corporate executive committee (CEC) in this capacity.

“I take this opportunity to thank Mr Dodson for his long-standing contribution to corporate leadership and the Executive Committee of Equinor,” Eldar Sætre, CEO, said. “I’m glad we can continue to capitalize on Mr Dodson’s deep experience and broad understanding of Equinor in his new role in the GSB strategy team and I wish him all the best.”

“At the same time, I welcome Mr Løseth to the CEC,” Mr Sætre added. “He brings strong leadership and international experience to the team, and I look forward to working with Mr Løseth in his new role.”