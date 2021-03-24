Equinor makes significant oil discovery in the North Sea

Equinor has made its biggest discovery so far this year on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS). Preliminary estimates place the size of the discovery between 12 and 19 million standard m3 of recoverable oil equivalent, corresponding to 75-120 million BOE.

“The discovery revitalizes one of the most mature areas on the NCS. With discoveries in four of four prospects in the Fram area during the past 18 months, we have proven volumes that in total will create considerable value for society,” said Nick Ashton, Equinor’s Senior Vice President for Exploration in Norway.

Exploration wells 31/2-22 S and 31/2-22 A in the Blasto prospect of production licenses 090, 090 I and 090 E were drilled about 3 km southwest of the Fram field, 11 km northwest of the Troll field and 120 km northwest of Bergen. Exploration well 31/2-22 S struck a total oil column of around 30 m in the upper part of the Sognefjord formation and an oil column of around 50 m in the lower part of the Sognefjord formation. The oil-water contacts were proven at 1860 and 1960 m, respectively.

Exploration well 31/2-22 A struck high-quality sandstone in the Sognefjord formation, but the reservoir is filled with water and the well is classified as dry. Equinor said it will consider tying it to other discoveries and existing infrastructure in the area. The wells were not formation tested, but extensive data acquisition and sampling have been carried out.

These are the first and second exploration wells in production license 090 I, which were awarded in 2017.

Well 31/2-22 S was drilled to a vertical depth of 2282 m below sea level and a measured depth of 2379 m below sea level. Well 31/2-22 A was drilled to a vertical depth of 2035 m below sea level and a measured depth of 2207 m below sea level.

Water depth in the area is 349 m. The wells have been permanently plugged and abandoned.

The wells were drilled by the West Hercules semi-submersible, which is proceeding to drill exploration 34/6-5 S in production license 554 in the northern North Sea sector.