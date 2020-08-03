EXCEED MPR launches rig integration service, appoints RI specialist

Exceed MPR, part of the Aberdeen-headquartered Exceed Group, has announced the launch of a specialist rig integration service, in tandem with the appointment of industry specialist Jon Goodenough as Rig Integration Manager.

The addition of a comprehensive rig integration service adds to the spectrum of managed pressure drilling (MPD) services available for the company, allowing it to provide its UK and international clients with a turnkey service.

Mr Goodenough brings over 25 years of industry experience to the establishment of Exceed MPR’s rig integration service, 10 of which have been focused upon managed pressure drilling projects. Throughout his career, Mr Goodenough has been responsible for all aspects of surface stack, above tension ring and deepwater rig integration projects for some of the industry’s largest international service companies, including Halliburton and Weatherford.

“Safe and efficient rig integration is a critical component of any successful managed pressure drilling project; the challenges inherent in deploying MPD on any rig require expert guidance and experience,” James Parr, Head of EXCEED MPR, said. “Mr Goodenough is a leader in this field and his international track record augments the existing capabilities of the Exceed MPD team. With Mr Goodenough at the helm of this new division, we look forward to offering a world class rig integration service to our international client base.”

“I’m delighted to join Exceed MPR,” Mr Goodenough said. “With a combined MPD experience of over 50 years, the team is highly regarded across the industry for adding value whilst ensuring the highest levels of performance are achieved. I look forward to adding my specific rig integration knowledge to the company’s already impressive skillset and in doing so, providing a complete project lifecycle service.”