Expro Group, FTAI Ocean announce new deal for well intervention

International oilfield service company Expro Group has formed an exclusive alliance with global vessel provider FTAI Ocean, a subsidiary of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors for the supply of the DP3 M/V Pride well intervention vessel to provide full light well intervention services to the subsea oil and gas sector.

The three-year agreement allows both companies to expand their capabilities and resources to deliver a fully integrated intervention package to the industry.

The new alliance creates a full service offering for the riserless and riser-based well intervention and P&A markets, providing all marine, ROV, well intervention, wireline, e-line, coilhose, subsea well access, hydraulic intervention, well planning, execution and offshore well management by a single supplier using one contracting entity.

“This partnership is a significant step forward for both companies. It will strengthen our position in the subsea well access and P&A markets combining our efforts to provide a bespoke project-specific complete subsea intervention package to meet our customers’ exact requirements,” said Graham Cheyne, Vice President of Well Access and Subsea at Expro. “The new alliance and technology offering were paramount in Expro’s recent five-year contract award for the supply of light well intervention services for the Chevron-operated Gorgon facility, offshore Australia.

Both services and technologies will be deployed under the alliance, and will be supported by the introduction of FTAI Ocean’s well intervention smart tower system, which will expand the alliance’s LWI vessel services with the provision of both riser and riserless equipment and services.

Expro and FTAI Ocean will offer the new integrated smart tower system, which has been designed, tested, and classed to DNV standards. The system, operational in water depths up to 1,500 meters in riser mode and 2,500m in riser-less mode, will be installed on the flagship DP3 M/V Pride Offshore Construction Vessel.

“We are very pleased to be working with Expro, a world leader in well flow technology, with a global footprint and strong track record in subsea well intervention. We look forward to collaborating with Expro to offer clients the highest calibre of subsea intervention services on a global basis, said Jon Attenburrow, Managing Director of FTAI Ocean.