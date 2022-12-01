Expro awarded well intervention and integrety services contract from Apache

Expro announced a $50 million contract with Apache Corp on its Beryl and Forties assets in the North Sea. The fully integrated well intervention and integrity services contract, which has a primary term of three years, and two one-year extension options, involves pumping and optimization operations across all of Apache’s North Sea assets, including Beryl Alpha and Bravo, and Forties Alpha, Bravo, Charlie, Delta and Echo.

Expro will provide integrated services to Apache, including slickline, e-line, cased hole, pressure pumping, and several of the company’s technologies, including Octopoda, CoilHose, and Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing (DFOS) Slickline.

The project is due to start early Q4 2022.

“We are delighted to receive this award, which demonstrates the continuation of our longstanding relationship with Apache and long-term investment in the UK sector of the North Sea. The full scope of services for this campaign will be supported from Expro’s regional headquarters in Aberdeen,” said Colin Mackenzie, Expro’s Regional Vice President of Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa. “Expro have worked with Apache for two decades. We are committed to providing safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible services. We look forward to adding further value to Apache with the introduction of our latest well intervention technologies.”