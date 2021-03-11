Expro Group, Frank’s International announce merger

Expro Group, a privately-held international energy services company focused on well access and well flow optimization, and Frank’s International, a global oil services company that provides drilling and completions solutions and services, announced a definitive agreement under which the companies will combine in an all-stock transaction. Upon the closing of the transaction, Expro shareholders will own approximately 65% of the combined entity, with Frank’s shareholders owning approximately 35%.

“This transaction unites two established industry players to create a leading service provider with an extensive portfolio of capabilities across the well lifecycle,” said Mike Jardon, CEO of Expro. “Together, Expro and Frank’s will be better positioned to support our customers around the world and navigate industry cyclicality. This business combination also allows us to rationalize facilities and other support costs, optimize business processes, capitalize on profitable growth opportunities and create value for shareholders of both companies, particularly as the environment for international projects continues to improve.”

The combined company’s expanded product offerings will enable it to perform across the oilfield cycle, positioning it to capitalize on upside driven by a recovery. The combined company will offer a portfolio of services and solutions that meet demand in well construction, completions, production optimization and de-commissioning, in both onshore and offshore markets. Together, Expro and Frank’s will generate approximately one-third of the combined company’s revenue from customers’ production optimization efforts. Expro’s backlog was approximately $1 billion as of 31 December.

Both companies are also committed to continuing their development of technologies that will drive enhanced sustainability and enable the combined company to capitalize on industry trends geared towards digitalization, automation and a lower carbon future. The combined company will remain committed to achieving a 50% reduction in carbon intensity by 2030, and net-zero CO 2 emissions by 2050, protecting the environment while providing core products and services that help make energy affordable for people around the world and optimize participation in the energy transition.

“Expro and Frank’s share complementary cultures, values and competencies – all of which support a smooth integration for our customers and employees,” said Mike Kearney, Chairman, President and CEO of Frank’s. “After undertaking a thorough process to consider a range of strategic alternatives, we are confident that this transaction presents a compelling opportunity for Frank’s shareholders to benefit from value creation led by returns-focused growth. The combination brings scale, improved profitability and free cash flow and, together, we will be better positioned for the industry recovery, of which we are in the early stages. We are extremely proud of Frank’s history and the talented individuals of Frank’s who helped build and sustain our great company. We expect this combination to create career development and advancement opportunities for many of our employees as part of a more balanced and stronger combined organization.”

Upon closing of the transaction, Mr Jardon, will become CEO of the combined company and will be a member of the Board of Directors. Mr Kearney will serve as Chairman of the combined company. Quinn Fanning will serve as CFO of the combined company, and the remainder of the new leadership team is expected to include representatives of both companies.In addition to Mr Kearney and Mr Jardon, the remainder of the combined company’s nine-member Board of Directors will comprise five additional directors appointed by Expro and two additional directors appointed by Frank’s.

The combined company is targeting approximately $55 million of annual run-rate cost synergies to be achieved in the first twelve months, ramping up to $70 million of annual cost savings within 36 months. The companies have also identified significant growth opportunities through complementary customer relationships and operating footprints, earlier visibility into customer requirements, increased time on rig and greater exposure to the full life of the field.

The combined company will be operationally headquartered in Houston, Texas, and will maintain a significant operating presence in Lafayette, Louisiana; Aberdeen, Scotland; and other key locations around the world. The principal executive office of the combined company will remain in the Netherlands.