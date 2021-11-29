Expro launches autonomous well intervention system

Energy services provider Expro launched Galea – the world’s first fully autonomous well intervention system – to maximize production while reducing intervention costs, HSE risks and environmental impact.

Galea replaces larger, conventional and more labor-intensive wireline rig-ups for a range of slickline operations such as solids removal, plug setting/pulling and logging surveys. The system can be configured in a variety of operating modes to suit a range of applications both onshore and offshore.

In fully autonomous mode, the system deploys a tool string into the well either at regular intervals or as defined by the well conditions. With continuous remote monitoring available from anywhere in the world, Galea can increase production at reduced operating costs and remove personnel from the worksite while significantly reducing the carbon footprint of intervention operations.

In semi-autonomous mode, the system performs a pre-programmed intervention sequence, initiated locally or remotely. This benefits multi-well platforms or pads where regular interventions – such as paraffin wax scraping operations – are required. A small, self-contained intervention package permanently located at the well site eliminates the need for a wireline unit or truck.

The system also reduces the impact of operations on the environment around the well site. Galea has several fail-safe features to ensure containment and eliminate potential wire-breaks during interventions.

In manual mode, Galea enables quick rig-up intervention compared to conventional operations. When not in use, the system occupies a fraction of the well site or deck-space required for a standard slickline winch unit and PCE package. A single lift, enclosed rotating parts and the elimination of slickline wire across open deck-space enhance the system’s safety credentials.