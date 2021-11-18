ExxonMobil contracts Stena Forth drillship for offshore Canadian well

ExxonMobil Canada has awarded a contract to Stena Drilling for the utilization of the Stena Forth drillship offshore Newfoundland and Labrador in the second half of 2022. The Stena Forth will be mobilized from the eastern Mediterranean to Canada after an agreement was reached to accommodate a well for ExxonMobil within the Stena Forth’s contractual backlog. It is planned that the rig will return to the eastern Mediterranean upon completion of operations in Canada.

“We are delighted to have secured further work with ExxonMobil with our DrillMAX class fleet and look forward to completing a safe and efficient campaign in Eastern Canada,” Stena Drilling said in a statement.