ExxonMobil, Hess make three new discoveries offshore Guyana

Hess announced three new discoveries on the ExxonMobil-operated Stabroek Block offshore Guyana, at Barreleye, Lukanani and Patwa.

The Barreleye-1 well encountered approximately 230 ft (70 mm) of hydrocarbon bearing sandstone reservoirs of which approximately 52 ft (16 m) is high quality oil bearing. The well was drilled in 3,840 ft (1,170 m) of water and is located approximately 20 miles (32 km) southeast of the Liza Field.

The Lukanani-1 well encountered 115 ft (35 m) of hydrocarbon bearing sandstone reservoirs of which approximately 76 ft (23 m) is high quality oil bearing. The well was drilled in water depth of 4,068 ft (1,240 m) and is located in the southeastern part of the block, approximately 2 miles (3 km) west of the Pluma discovery.

The Patwa-1 well encountered 108 ft (33 m) of hydrocarbon bearing sandstone reservoirs. The well was drilled in 6,315 ft (1,925 m) of water and is located approximately 3 miles (5 km) northwest of the Cataback-1 discovery.

“These new discoveries further demonstrate the extraordinary resource density of the Stabroek Block and will underpin our queue of future development opportunities. We look forward to continuing to work with the Government of Guyana and our partners to realize the remarkable potential of this world class resource for the benefit of all stakeholders,” said Hess CEO John Hess.

Hess and its co-venture partners currently have four sanctioned developments on the Stabroek Block. At least six FPSOs with a production capacity of more than 1 million gross barrels of oil per day are expected to be online on the Stabroek Block in 2027, with the potential for up to 10 FPSOs to develop gross discovered recoverable resources.