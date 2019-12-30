ExxonMobil secures exploration acreage offshore Egypt

ExxonMobil announced it has secured more than 1.7 million acres for exploration offshore Egypt.

“These awards strengthen our exploration portfolio in the Eastern Mediterranean,” Mike Cousins, Senior Vice President of Exploration and New Ventures at ExxonMobil, said. “We look forward to working with the government and deploying our proven expertise and advanced technology.”

The acquisition includes acreage in the 1.2 million North Marakia Offshore block, which is located approximately five miles offshore Egypt’s northern coast in the Herodotus basin. The remaining 543,000 acres is in the North East El Amriya Offshore block in the Nile Delta.

ExxonMobil will operate both blocks and hold 100% interest. Operations, including acquisition of seismic data, are scheduled to begin in 2020.

“ExxonMobil has been a partner in Egypt’s growth for more than 115 years, and these awards reaffirm our commitment to pursuing high-quality opportunities in the country,” Hesham Elamroussy, Chairman and Managing Director of ExxonMobil Egypt, said.

The awards add upstream interests to ExxonMobil’s long-standing downstream presence in Egypt, where it has been a leading fuels, lubricants and specialties marketer since 1902.