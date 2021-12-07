FAR projects cost increases for Bambo-1 well offshore The Gambia

FAR has temporarily halted drilling operations at the Bambo-1 well offshore The Gambia after experiencing significant fluid losses. These fluid losses were stabilized in accordance with standard offshore operating procedures, and FAR is now planning to plug and side-track the well to continue drilling to the planned total depth. Prior to side-tracking and provided hole conditions remain stable, FAR is undertaking a wireline logging program in the current well bore.

FAR said in a statement that 3,216 m MDBRT (measured depth below the rotary table) had been drilled out of a planned total depth of 3,450 m MDBRT. Oil indications have been detected in rock cuttings and hydrocarbons have been interpreted across several intervals in the well from LWD data (logging whilst drilling). Further wireline logging needs to be completed to confirm the finding.

FAR estimates that the cost to complete the well will increase from a total of $51.4 million to $61.27 million. FAR forecasts a cash balance of $37 million after the completion of the well, inclusive of the increase in Bambo-1 well costs. The addition of the side-track program has extended the period of operations which is now expected to be completed by the end of December 2021.

The well has been designated a “tight hole” by FAR and JV partner Petronas and as such, no information related to depth or formation is likely to be provided during the drilling beyond what is required to meet ASX continuous disclosure obligations.

“FAR is pleased with the experienced drilling team and contractors who have acted to quickly manage and adjust the Bambo-1 drilling program to suit the geological setting and best meet the objectives of the drilling program. FAR is well placed to achieve these objectives through the side-tracked well and in particular drilling through the as yet undrilled Soloo Deep prospect. We are encouraged by the presence of oil in potential reservoirs and look forward to completing the well in the coming weeks,” said FAR Managing Director Cath Norman.