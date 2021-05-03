Five countries collaborate to establish Net-Zero Producers Forum

The Energy Ministries of Canada, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United States have announced that they will form the Net-Zero Producers Forum as part of the countries’ climate commitments. The forum will be dedicated to developing long-term strategies to reach global net-zero emissions. The five countries, collectively, represent 40% of global oil and gas production.

The cooperative forum will develop pragmatic net-zero emission strategies, including methane abatement, advancing the circular carbon economy approach, development and deployment of clean-energy and carbon capture and storage technologies, diversification from reliance on hydrocarbon revenues, and other measures in line with each country’s national circumstances.

Qatar and Norway are both part of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), which has initiated its Environmental Knowledge and Solutions Framework under 13 precise actions, with an aim to share best practices, acquire new knowledge and bring innovative solutions to meet future environmental challenges.