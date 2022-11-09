Flexibility needed for drillers to build, maintain relationships with young workers

Building and maintaining the workforce of the future is one of the key challenges for the drilling industry moving forward. In order to retain young workers in the oilfield, companies must better understand the things that motivate them and build that into their approach to training. Speaking at the 2022 IADC Annual General Meeting in New Orleans, La., on 3 November, Kenny Baker, Drilling Superintendent at Cactus Drilling, said that this is not a “one size fits all” approach. In this interview with DC, Mr Baker speaks about the importance of flexibility in building relationships with young oilfield workers, as well as the critical skillsets young workers must have to succeed on the rig.