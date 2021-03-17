Forum Energy Technologies appoints Brazilian partner

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has entered into a partnership with Deepsea Technologies Equipamentos Industriais to represent its operations in Brazil as part of the business’ long-term growth strategy in South America.

Deepsea Technologies provides engineered products and services to the oil and gas industry globally. It has a focus on delivering solutions for subsea and topside production systems and subsea intervention systems.

The partnership will see Deepsea Technologies provide business development and engineering support on behalf of FET in Brazil. It will also deliver full servicing, repair, calibration, upgrades and modifications for FET remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and associated tooling. It will also have responsibility for the repair and calibration of FET torque machines.