Frontera, CGX: Kawa-1 exploration well offshore Guyana progressing on target

Frontera Energy and CGX Energy have spudded the Kawa-1 well in the Corentyne Block, offshore Guyana.

The companies said in a statement that drilling operations were performed without any significant issues and were on target. Since spud, the companies have run the 36-in. conductor and 22- and 18-in. casing strings. As of 23 September, the well has achieved the planned casing point at a total depth of 9,900 ft (3,017.5 m). The crews have successfully run and cemented the 18-in. casing, which is the third of five planned casing strings, and the well is now drilling the next hole section below the current last casing point.

The well results thus far have been consistent with the companies’ pre-drill geological and geophysical expectations, and formations are coming in on depth. The Kawa-1 well is expected to reach total depth in the first half of December 2021.