Frontera, CGX finish final preparations on Wei-1 well offshore Guyana

Frontera Energy and CGX Energy, joint venture (JV) partners in the Corentyne block offshore Guyana, completed final preparations in advance of spudding the Wei-1 well, which follows the discovery of light oil and gas condensate at the Kawa-1 well earlier this year. The JV said in a statement that the well will be spudded no later than 31 January 2023 by Noble Corp’s Noble Discoverer (formerly Maersk Discoverer) semisubmersible.

The Wei-1 well will be located approximately 14 km northwest of the Kawa-1 exploration well in the Corentyne block, approximately 200 km offshore from Georgetown, Guyana and will be drilled in water depth of approximately 1,912 ft (583 m) to an anticipated total depth of 20,500 ft (6,248 m). The Wei-1 well will target Maastrichtian, Campanian and Santonian aged stacked channels in a western channel complex in the northern section of the Corentyne block.

“The Joint Venture remains firmly committed to drilling the Wei-1 well and we are grateful for the ongoing support from the Government of Guyana as we mutually work to unlock the potentially transformational opportunity before us at Corentyne. Significant investment, planning and work has been completed in preparation to drill Wei-1 and we are ready to drill the well upon rig arrival in one of the most exciting exploration areas in the world,” said Orlando Cabrales, Frontera CEO.