Drilling Rigs & AutomationNewsOnshore AdvancesVideos

Fully autonomous drilling at scale inches closer to reality, but challenges remain

Jun 29, 2022
0 355 Less than a minute

Nabors Industries has been at the forefront of automated drilling systems in recent years, with the company deploying, among other things, a fully automated land rig featuring its SmartROS operating system. In a presentation at the IADC World Drilling 2022 Conference in Paris, Ram Murthi, the company’s Senior Manager of Controls and Automation, said these initiatives have been a part of Nabors’ pathway to enabling fully autonomous drilling at scale. Speaking to DC in this exclusive interview, Mr Murthi explains how close the industry is to seeing that ambition turn into reality, as well as the biggest remaining hurdles. Mr Murthi also discusses results from a case study of Nabors’ Smart Suite of integrated automation systems in the Bakken.

Jun 29, 2022
0 355 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Epiroc acquires US water well drilling equipment distributor

Feb 1, 2019

IADC forms European Operations Forum

Jul 31, 2008

Jetstream circulation sub utilizes RFID technology for unlimited activations downhole

Oct 7, 2015

IADC operations push forward with focus on improving drilling efficiency worldwide

Oct 30, 2009

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button