FURUNO announces acquisition of EMRI A/S

Furuno announced the acquisition of EMRI A/S.

Based in Herlev, a suburb to Copenhagen, EMRI is a provider of steering control systems, autopilots and track control systems. The company’s autopilots are in operation onboard more than 1000 vessels. Steering control systems have also been a key focus of EMRI’s for many years. Steering gear remote control systems are designed to fit owners’ requirements of safety and ease of operation. EMRI also designs and manufactures Joystick Dynamic Positioning systems with cutting-edge fuel saving algorithms. EMRI is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) supplier to several major industrial players.

“We are very pleased to welcome EMRI and our new colleagues to Furuno’s organization,” ​​Muneyuki Koike, Senior Managing Director and Divisional General Manager, Marine Electronic Products Division of FURUNO Electric Company, said. “The acquisition of EMRI complements our existing and growing presence in the marine market and reinforces our strategy to enhance safety and efficiency at sea, with our core competencies of sensing, processing, communication, integration, and now with action control systems. I am excited that EMRI’s technology for maneuvering of larger and specialized vessels will open new opportunities for our innovative capabilities.”

“The acquisition marks a milestone in the history of EMRI’s technology, and will accelerate growth opportunities in existing and new technologies together with Furuno, a reputable leader in ship navigation, fish finding and communication systems,” Claus Nørtoft Thomsen, Managing Director and owner of EMRI, said. “I am very pleased to communicate that the EMRI team is enthusiastic to join forces with Furuno, with whom EMRI has been collaborating for several years, supplying sophisticated autopilots and steering system. We stand to unlock substantial sales synergies abroad thanks to Furuno’s global presence. Our access to Furuno’s technical expertise, innovative technologies, and expanding global reach will provide great opportunities for our staff, as well as new benefits and solutions for our customers.”

