FutureOn awarded contract from Aker BP

FutureOn, a global software company specializing in the energy sector has been awarded a contract from Aker BP.

The contract, which is in place until April 2022, will see Aker BP adopt FutureOn’s digital twin software to digitize their workflows within Concept Development and Field Development Studies.

FutureOn’s said its field design applications, proven API-centric collaboration platforms and digital twin technology will allow Aker BP to visualize subsea data, map the design of digital twin fields and foster greater digital collaboration across engineering and project management disciplines during the subsea field development stage.

“We are pleased to secure this significant contract with Aker BP, and that FutureOn is able to support the operator’s continued drive for increased digitalization,” said Paal Roppen, CEO of FutureOn. “The impact of our applications is transformational, and will provide a working blueprint for the field development where design changes are instantly reflected across the entire project workscope, updates are communicated across the globe in real-time to all involved parties, which will ultimately minimize mistakes and control risk.”