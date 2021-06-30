FutureOn integrates next-generation well design with digital twin technology

FutureOn, a global software company, has partnered with the cloud-based well planning company Oliasoft to launch an integrated software offering, Well Assist. The tool provides field planners and drilling engineers with a mix of capability, flexibility and insight from the earliest stages of feasibility studies, through to detailed subsea design, and into production.

The result is a data-rich, interactive approach to well planning that maximizes cost efficiencies and collaboration while reducing risks, and enabling a fast, economic path to first oil.

The tool combines FutureOn’s next-generation digital twin technologies, including FieldTwin Design 6.0, which bring real-time 3D planning into play from the earliest stages of project feasibility, with Oliasoft’s engineering software, which is designed to seamlessly connect every link in the well planning calculation chain.

The integrated tool is fully compliant with industry standards and offers the ability to design, visualize, test and accurately cost field concepts from the topside to the target zone via a real-life, immersive subsea experience – all on desktop.

Well Assist gives engineers and planners complete control over each step of the field planning and well design journey by providing an information-rich geospatial environment that reflects GIS mapping data, bathymetry and existing infrastructure.

The picture is further enriched by proprietary information such as reservoir data, well data and drilling specifics – as well as associated metadata – to create meaningful, interactive 3D visualization of any potential project including its reach deep beneath the seafloor.

“By leveraging the building blocks of subsea design, specific coordinates, incline and azimuth – with the power of digital twin technology and industry-specific algorithms, Well Assist offers an unprecedented level of capability for field planners and drilling engineers,” said Jostein Lien, Senior Vice President of Products at FutureOn. “The software creates an accurate, interactive and tangible visualization of subsea infrastructure, offering immediate insight into well design options and enabling better decision-making at the earliest stage.”

Features, which can be enhanced by asset operator input and tailored to specific project requirements, include: