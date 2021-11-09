FutureOn signs digital twin partnership with Kongsberg Digital

Global energy software company FutureOn announced a strategic partnership with Kongsberg Digital (KDI), the digital division of the Kongsberg Group, strengthening its position as a leading international digital twin software provider.

The partnership will bring together FutureOn’s FieldTwin and KDI’s Kognitwin platforms, supporting a comprehensive approach for designing, building and operating digital twins for energy projects.

Central to the partnership will be a focus on energy transition through the development of digital twins for renewable projects. This will include emerging sectors such as offshore wind, green hydrogen and carbon capture solutions, where many oil and gas operators are seeking solutions as part of diversification strategies.

This new partnership fully complements FutureOn’s existing partnership with Bentley Systems and its iTwin platform, and positions FutureOn as a leading provider of integrated digital twin technology to the global energy industry.

To support the partnership KDI will invest a total of $4.5 million in a single tranche investment, and join Bentley Systems as a strategic minority investor.

The collaboration with KDI also enhances FutureOn FieldTwin’s ability to integrate with other solutions, positioning it as the digital twin platform of choice for energy companies. This adaptability and compatibility with legacy systems is critical to accelerating the uptake of digital twin technologies.

Earlier this year, Accenture listed digital twins as a top-five technology trend for 2021 and the technology is widely recognised as an enabler for emissions reduction and decarbonisation. This interest has been reflected in FutureOn’s customer success, with more than 15 leading international energy companies now using its digital twin technology, with several more now finalizing their decision to adopt the FieldTwin open API platform as a core component of their digital twin strategy.