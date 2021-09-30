Gardner Denver High Pressure Solutions becomes GD Energy Products

Gardner Denver High Pressure Solutions has been renamed GD Energy Products to better reflect its commitment to the upstream oil and gas market.

“As GD Energy Products, we will advance our history of innovation and commercialization of technologies that enable efficient energy production,” said Edward Bayhi, CFO at GD Energy Products. “Alongside our renewed focus on upstream oil and gas, we will continue to work around the clock focusing on new product development, supply chain optimization and operational excellence. We look forward to continuing to build on the strong foundation that GD Energy Products rests upon today.”

Larry Kerr, who has 36 years of experience in the industry, has been appointed CEO of GD Energy Products. He commented, “Our rebranding as GD Energy Products is a great step forward for the organization that our customers have trusted from day one, for more than 160 years. This transition will enable our team to grow, our business to thrive and, most importantly, will give us increased flexibility to continue to serve our customers with innovative products and unrivaled customer service. We are excited about our next phase of tremendous growth as GD Energy Products, a standalone organization.”