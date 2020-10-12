Gazprom announces new gas deposit discovery on Yamal shelf

Gazprom announced that a new gas deposit was discovered at the Leningradskoye field of the Yamal gas production center.

As a result of drilling and testing of an exploratory well, commercial gas inflow was obtained with a flow rate of about 600,000 cu m/day. This proves that the new deposit contains substantial amounts of gas, increasing the field’s commercial value.

This marks the fourth major discovery made by Gazprom on the shelf of the Yamal Peninsula in the Kara Sea over the last two years.

The company will calculate the newly discovered reserves of the Leningradskoye field and present the findings to the State Reserves Commission in order to record them in the state register.