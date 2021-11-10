GD Energy Products opens new Dubai facility to boost service capabilities in Eastern Hemisphere

GD Energy Products (GDEP), the global provider of high-pressure pumps, parts and services, has opened a new international sales facility in Dubai to increase customer service and support capabilities across the Eastern Hemisphere.

The new sales facility is located in Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone and has adjacent distribution facilities for the Eastern Hemisphere (Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa regions). Sales, customer service, technical support, field service and operations will all operate from the new facility.

Within the 170 cu m of new office space, a dedicated training center will provide a home for customer training and product experiences, as well as GDEP’s Pump University, a mobile classroom that travels to a customer’s facility and trains employees how to properly maintain pumping equipment.

“As always, GDEP strives to increase flexibility for our customers with innovative products and unrivaled customer service. The UAE, and Jebel Ali Free Zone in particular, provide a strategic location with excellent transportation links in a convenient time zone to best serve our Eastern Hemisphere customers. The facility enables us to support key business regions such as the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), North Africa, Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). With the addition of the new Dubai facility, we will enhance our delivery capabilities across these regions and provide unrivaled service to our customers,” said Riaz Jumabhoy, General Manager and Director, International Sales at GDEP.