GEOLOG to acquire all mudlogging assets from Nabors

Geolog International (GEOLOG), acting through its subsidiary, Geolog Americas, has reached an agreement with Nabors to acquire all of Nabors’ mudlogging assets in the US.

GEOLOG has been present in the US market since 2014, having logged over 300 wells across conventional and unconventional basins both onshore as well as deep offshore Gulf of Mexico, focusing on its portfolio of surface solutions to help characterize reservoirs, improve rig safety and reduce drilling time and costs.

“We built GEOLOG into the largest independent and most technologically advanced surface solutions company of the world around our ability to deploy highly trained and experienced personnel with the most advanced technologies,” Richard Calleri, GEOLOG CEO, said. “We are therefore very excited to have this group of greatly experienced and skilled engineers join GEOLOG, bringing with them a wealth of knowledge and experience across multiple US basins and geologies.”

35 years of continuous R&D has allowed GEOLOG to develop cost-effective alternative solutions to expensive downhole measurement tools. By utilizing GEOLOG’s in or near real-time rig site applications, operators can mitigate risk, reduce costs and optimize completions.

This acquisition, and its timing, underline the long-term growth strategy of GEOLOG for the US market.