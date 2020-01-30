GETI 2020: oil and gas professionals demand improved training from employers

The fourth annual Global Energy Talent Index (GETI) has been released, showing that oil and gas professionals are concerned at a perceived lack of investment in their training and development.

The report by Airswift and Energy Jobline reveals that nearly half of sector professionals believe that their employer does not regularly invest in their training and development, and one-in-three claim not to have received any training in the past year.

Of those who do receive regular training, most say it relates to improving their current job performance. Few training recipients say it relates to skills beyond their current job (18%) or to further their career (14%).

“The oil and gas sector is blessed with a highly engaged workforce,” Janette Marx, Chief Executive Officer at Airswift, said. “The question is how to keep ambitious and motivated professionals engaged throughout their careers. Training and development opportunities are clearly a very important piece of the puzzle.”

“However, I suspect that there is a perception issue at play in these results,” Ms Marx added. “Of course, there is room for improvement and companies should always look to improve the training on offer. But they should also work hard to communicate the opportunities that are already available to make sure employees are aware and able to make the most of them.”

In addition to providing much-needed insights into professionals’ satisfaction with training and a number of wider cultural issues, GETI is also the industry’s most comprehensive salary and mobility study. Key findings within oil and gas include:

Remuneration continues to rise. 42% of professionals have seen an increase in pay over the past year, with one-in-five reporting a raise of more than 5%;

64% of non-hiring professionals expect further pay increases in 2020, with 40%t eyeing raises above 5%. Hiring managers report broadly the same expectations: 66% and 40% respectively;

91% of professionals would consider relocating to another region for their job, with career progression opportunities the number one factor attracting talent to a region; and

Renewables and petrochemicals remain the biggest sources of competition for talent, winning the votes of 43% and 32% of those open to switching sectors, respectively.

“Competition for talent in the energy industry keeps getting tougher and tougher, with an already globally mobile workforce increasingly willing to switch to whichever sector presents the best opportunities,” Hannah Peet, Managing Director at Energy Jobline, said.

“The oil and gas sector is well set up to succeed, with pay continuing to rise from a high base,” Ms Peet added. “However, it must guard against complacency by prioritizing progression and providing a clear career path for all employees, regardless of seniority, location or gender.”

Airswift and Energy Jobline surveyed 21,000 energy professionals and hiring managers in 169 countries across five industry sub-sectors: oil and gas, renewables, power, nuclear and petrochemicals. The report is available to download here.