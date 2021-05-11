Global oil and gas contracts activity relatively stable in Q1 2021

Oil and gas contract activity remained relatively stable in Q1 2021, with the industry recording a marginal decrease in the number of contracts and at the same time an increase in disclosed contract value.

A new report by GlobalData, “Q1 2021 Global Oil & Gas Industry Contracts Review,” notes that the number of oil and gas contracts declined while value increased with 1,330 in Q4 2020, with a value of $25.5 billion, as compared to 1,282 in Q1 2021, totaling $29.3 billion.

“Contract activity is now relatively stable with marginal improvement in crude oil price and the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry foresees a relatively stable outlook and CAPEX improvement,” said Pritam Kad, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData.

In Q1 2021, 52% of the contracts recorded were for operation and maintenance (O&M) scope, followed by procurement scope with 18%.

The notable contracts include BW Offshore’s $4.6 billion contract for engineering, procurement, construction, installation (EPCI), lease and operation of the Barossa FPSO offshore Darwin in Australia, and Arabian Industries and Special Technical Services’ $4 billion contract from Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), spanning the execution of maintenance, integrity, field improvement proposals, turnaround activities, and the delivery of brownfield projects in the North and South of its concession area in Oman.