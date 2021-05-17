Guardian expands into 360-degree height safety offer

Pure Safety Group has announced that its family of height safety brands – Stronghold by PSG, Ty-Flōt, Checkmate, ESG and HART – have all been brought under the Guardian banner. The expanded Guardian is now the world’s largest independent fall protection and prevention brand.

“We are excited by Guardian brand awareness levels amongst the core end user groups we strive to protect,” said Guardian CEO Jeff Ward. “We are proud to further extend the brand offering into an unrivaled range of fall protection and prevention solutions. Our vision is to blend scale with agility to make it easier than ever for our partners to operate safely at height. This is the start of a new journey for Guardian with several exciting initiatives in the pipeline over the coming months.”

The announcement comes at a time of meaningful investment by Guardian. Its manufacturing and supply chain team have grown under the leadership of recently appointed SVP of Operations Derek Grant. The sales team has been strengthened with multiple hires – led by newly appointed industry veteran Dale Bartelson, SVP of Sales & Marketing. New specialist roles have been created to further deepen expertise and partner support in areas such as dropped object prevention and foreign material exclusion. And its fast-growing Engineered Systems and Training arms continue to expand as they take on a greater strategic role within the business.