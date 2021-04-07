Halliburton and Optime Subsea form global alliance for subsea interventions and controls

Halliburton and Optime Subsea have formed a global strategic alliance to apply Optime’s innovative Remotely Operated Controls System (ROCS) to Halliburton’s completion landing string services. The companies will also collaborate and offer intervention and workover control system services leveraging Optime’s Subsea Controls and Intervention Light System (SCILS) technology, a remote digital enabled system that compliments Halliburton’s subsea intervention knowledge.

The alliance will provide umbilical-less operations and subsea controls for deepwater completions and interventions delivering increased operational efficiencies while minimizing safety risk through a smaller offshore footprint. Halliburton will offer Optime’s technologies as a service across its global portfolio.

“We are excited to work with Optime and leverage their technologies within our existing subsea completions and intervention solutions,” said Daniel Casale, Vice President of Testing and Subsea at Halliburton. “Our alliance advances remote capabilities and provides a capital efficient solution, allowing customers to reduce safety risk, operational footprint, setup and run-time.”

“We believe that strong mutual alliances across the vertical supply chain drives continuous improvements needed in our industry,” said Jan-Fredrik Carlsen, CEO of Optime Subsea. “By solidifying this relationship with Halliburton and combining their well-established, reputable service and technology capabilities with Optime’s innovative controls and intervention technology, more customers will have access to these cost-efficient subsea solutions.”