Halliburton introduces real-time service for multilayer visualization while drilling

Halliburton introduced StrataStar, a deep azimuthal resistivity service that provides multilayer visualization to maximize well contact with the reservoir and improve real-time reserves evaluation.

The StrataStar service is the latest addition to Halliburton’s iStar intelligent drilling and logging platform, which combines deep subsurface insights with artificial intelligence for improved drilling performance and consistent well delivery. For more decisive well placement, the StrataStar service acquires real-time measurement and visualization of surrounding geology and fluids up to 30 feet around the wellbore. It applies an algorithm tailored to accurately map the position, thickness and resistivity of interbedded rock and fluid layers to stay within targeted boundaries.