People, Companies and Products

Halliburton introduces real-time service for multilayer visualization while drilling

Apr 12, 2022
0 161 Less than a minute

Halliburton introduced StrataStar, a deep azimuthal resistivity service that provides multilayer visualization to maximize well contact with the reservoir and improve real-time reserves evaluation.

The StrataStar service is the latest addition to Halliburton’s iStar intelligent drilling and logging platform, which combines deep subsurface insights with artificial intelligence for improved drilling performance and consistent well delivery. For more decisive well placement, the StrataStar service acquires real-time measurement and visualization of surrounding geology and fluids up to 30 feet around the wellbore. It applies an algorithm tailored to accurately map the position, thickness and resistivity of interbedded rock and fluid layers to stay within targeted boundaries.

Apr 12, 2022
0 161 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Tendeka receives letter of intent from Aker BP for major sand-face completion scope

Mar 5, 2020

Penspen wins contract in Myanmar

Jun 8, 2020

Chevron announces $14 billion capital and exploratory budget for 2021

Dec 3, 2020

Weatherford and Saudi Aramco Ink Five-Year Corporate Procurement Agreement

Sep 19, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button