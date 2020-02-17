Halliburton introduces streaming unconventional well test data retriever

Halliburton has announced the SPIDRlive Self-Powered Intelligent Data Retriever, an unconventional well testing and fracture interaction monitoring technology that acquires real-time well data without the need for intervention to reduce costs and improve fracture understanding for greater recovery.

The SPIDRlive retriever combines quartz-based hardware and proprietary modeling software to capture high-resolution, high-accuracy and high-frequency data from the wellhead without running downhole equipment. In unconventional wells, operators can acquire data to optimize fracture design or perform an engineered flow-back to improve well performance. In multiple wells, operators can utilize the streaming capability for remote monitoring of fracture interactions in offset wells.

“We designed this technology to deliver critical well data to the surface with an emphasis on simplicity and accuracy to improve performance,” Daniel Casale, Vice President of Testing and Subsea, said. “The retriever is a versatile tool with applications throughout the well lifecycle to enhance reservoir understanding while reducing costs.”

In West Texas, an operator recently deployed SPIDRlive on multiple offset wells to monitor for fracture interactions. During the fracture treatment, SPIDRlive transmitted data via a wireless signal to a field edge device and then streamed into a secure cloud application for the client to visualize. The streaming data indicated an interaction on a neighboring well pad alerting the operator of potential consequences during their production optimization campaign.