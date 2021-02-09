Halliburton Labs announces inaugural group of companies

Halliburton Labs announced the inaugural group of companies selected to participate in its “collaborative environment” created to advance affordable clean energy. The company said in a statement that Enexor BioEnergy, Momentum Technologies and OCO will have access to its “deep business and technical expertise, facilities and network” to accelerate their respective offerings.

“We are excited to welcome a strong group of companies who have demonstrated promising innovation and are working to solve important clean energy challenges,” said Dale Winger, Managing Director of Halliburton Labs. “We look forward to collaborating with these companies and providing world-class industrial capabilities and expertise to help them achieve further scale.”

Enexor BioEnergy manufactures an on-site, renewable energy solution to help solve the world’s organic and plastic waste problems. The company’s patented bioenergy system converts almost any organic, plastic or biomass waste in any combination, into affordable, renewable power and thermal energy. “We are seeing tremendous inbound customer demand for Enexor’s renewable energy solution from across the world,” said Lee Jestings, Founder and CEO of Enexor BioEnergy.

Momentum Technologies works with lithium battery recyclers and manufacturers to recover critical materials from waste for reuse. Developed in partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy, Momentum’s patented MSX technology efficiently recovers pure critical materials from spent lithium batteries, rare earth permanent magnets and other valuable waste products. MSX allows Momentum to build processing plants where the waste is generated, eliminating shipping costs and associated carbon emissions. “Halliburton Labs is the ideal environment to scale our cutting-edge lithium battery recycling technology. We are excited to tap into Halliburton’s Labs engineering and supply chain expertise and global business network to accelerate Momentum to the forefront,” said Preston Bryant, CEO of Momentum Technologies.

OCO transforms carbon dioxide, water, and zero carbon electricity into a hydrogen-rich platform chemical that can be used to make a wide variety of zero-carbon chemicals, materials, and fuels. OCO’s process is highly carbon negative and much less expensive than existing fossil-based processes and feedstocks. “The valuable industrial expertise and network of Halliburton Labs will support our build, deployment, and demonstration of a full-size commercial grade system, the next step on our commercialization journey towards an industrial scale plant,” said Todd Brix, Founder and CEO of OCO.