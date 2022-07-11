Halliburton launches new platform of fixed PDC drill bits

Halliburton introduced its Hedron platform of fixed cutter polycrystalline diamond compact (PDC) drill bits. The culmination of multiple technologies, Halliburton designed the bits using its Design at the Customer Interface (DatCISM) process, along with proprietary iBitS modeling and simulation software that enables the design teams to tailor each bit to unique customer challenges.

Hedron drill bits are the first PDC bits that incorporate the company’s Juggernaut cutters, Cerebro in-bit sensing insights and Oculus dull grading analytics. These technological advancements increase drilling performance through higher rates of penetration and extended run lengths in applications globally.

“Hedron drill bits are the next generation of fixed cutter bits; we’ve designed them to drill farther and faster than any previous bit generation,” said David Loveless, vice president of Halliburton Drill Bits and Services. “The combination of these transformative digital and hardware technologies enables Hedron drill bits to address today’s most difficult drilling challenges and push the performance envelope.”